Europe: Stock markets mixed at open

[LONDON] European stock markets diverged at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London edging lower, but Frankfurt and Paris showing slender gains.

The British capital's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies shed 0.3 per cent to 6,089.91 points, compared with the closing level on Tuesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index rose 0.1 per cent to 13,233.62 points and the Paris CAC 40 climbed 0.2 per cent to 5,075.98.

AFP