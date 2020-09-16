You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stock markets mixed at open

Wed, Sep 16, 2020 - 3:42 PM

file7ca9ec74fj7s3m74p42 (1).jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] European stock markets diverged at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London edging lower, but Frankfurt and Paris showing slender gains.

The British capital's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies shed 0.3 per cent to 6,089.91 points, compared with the closing level on Tuesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index rose 0.1 per cent to 13,233.62 points and the Paris CAC 40 climbed 0.2 per cent to 5,075.98.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 16, 2020 03:38 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares snap four-day rally on profit taking ahead of Fed statement

[SEOUL] South Korean shares snapped a four-session rally on Wednesday, dragged down by chemical and financial stocks...

Sep 16, 2020 03:38 PM
Companies & Markets

Teckwah directors recommend shareholders accept privatisation bid

THE independent directors of Teckwah Industrial Corporation are recommending shareholders accept a voluntary...

Sep 16, 2020 03:31 PM
Government & Economy

China's private firms and manufacturers are investing again

[NEW YORK] China's manufacturers and private businesses ramped up investment in August, buoying sentiment hit by the...

Sep 16, 2020 03:29 PM
Government & Economy

27 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with two in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 27 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,515...

Sep 16, 2020 03:23 PM
Transport

Toyota, Dentsu team up to improve marketing strategy

[TOKYO] Dentsu Group and Toyota Motor have agreed to form a business alliance and establish two companies to improve...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: DBS says time to relook Singapore office Reits as China tech firms spur demand

Broker's take: DBS maintains 'buy' on ComfortDelGro amid extended support for industry

Stocks to watch: UOB, DBS, OCBC, Singapore Airlines, ESR-Reit, Sabana Reit, Q&M Dental

Singaporeans above 18 to get S$100 domestic tourism vouchers in December

Law firm Oon & Bazul names two recent hires as partners

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.