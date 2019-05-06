You are here

Europe: Stock markets open sharply lower on Trump tariff threat

Mon, May 06, 2019 - 3:41 PM

European stock markets plunged on Monday after US President Donald Trump said he would raise tariffs on imports from China at the end of the week, dealing a blow to hopes of an imminent end to their trade war.
Frankfurt's DAX 30 lost 1.3 per cent to hit 12,241.22 points around 20 minutes after the opening bell, while the Paris CAC dived more than 1.5 per cent to 5,464.72. London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was closed for a bank holiday.

