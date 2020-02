[LONDON] European stock markets extended their coronavirus-fuelled plunge at the start of trading on Friday, with leading indices crashing more than 3.0 per cent.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dived 3.6 per cent, the Paris CAC 40 slumped 3.2 per cent and Milan's FTSE MIB shed 2.6 per cent.

Outside the eurozone, London's FTSE 100 index slumped 2.7 per cent.

