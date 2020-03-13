You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stock markets rebound; London up 3%

Fri, Mar 13, 2020 - 4:39 PM

doc79om5zqe2k1m3tyf8wd_doc79o5zbflwj51a4efsp6c.jpg
European stock markets rebounded at the start of trading Friday, but failed to overturn the previous day's plunge seen on heightened recession fears triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] European stock markets rebounded at the start of trading Friday, but failed to overturn the previous day's plunge seen on heightened recession fears triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Shortly after the open, London was up 3.4 per cent, Frankfurt rose 2.1 per cent, Paris gained 2.4 per cent and Milan rallied 4.5 per cent.

Paris suffered its worst one-day lost ever Thursday and London and Frankfurt had their blackest days since the late 1980s with losses of around 10-12 per cent.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 13, 2020 04:36 PM
Garage

RedDoorz cuts close to 50 jobs in appraisal exercise

SINGAPORE-BASED budget hotel operator RedDoorz on Friday confirmed it has trimmed nearly 50 staff from its Indonesia...

Mar 13, 2020 04:30 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end more than 1% down, well off early lows

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended a tumultuous week with another loss on Friday as markets worldwide are pummelled...

Mar 13, 2020 04:16 PM
Stocks

Australia: US stimulus hopes help shares bounce back from 8% fall

[SYDNEY] Australian shares rebounded sharply on Friday to end firmly in positive territory as hopes of more stimulus...

Mar 13, 2020 04:13 PM
Garage

Oyo entices virus-stricken hotels in Japan with cash

[TOKYO] Oyo Hotels, one of the largest startups in SoftBank Group Corp's portfolio, is promising cash to hotels in...

Mar 13, 2020 04:09 PM
Garage

influence.co raises US$3m in seed funding led by Bonfire Ventures

INFLUENCE.CO, a platform for influencers, creators and businesses, has closed a US$3 million seed funding round led...

UPDATED 8 min ago
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.