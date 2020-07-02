Europe: Stock markets recover at open

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets rebounded at the start of trading on Thursday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbing 0.7 per cent to 6,202.03 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index jumped 1.0 per cent to 12,385.79 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.8 per cent to 4,964.68.

The three indices had closed down between 0.2 and 0.4 per cent on Wednesday.

AFP