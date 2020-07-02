You are here

Europe: Stock markets recover at open

Thu, Jul 02, 2020 - 3:37 PM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets rebounded at the start of trading on Thursday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbing 0.7 per cent to 6,202.03 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index jumped 1.0 per cent to 12,385.79 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.8 per cent to 4,964.68.

The three indices had closed down between 0.2 and 0.4 per cent on Wednesday.

AFP

