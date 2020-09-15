Europe: Stock markets rise at open

[LONDON] European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Tuesday following gains on Wall Street overnight and losses in Tokyo.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.4 per cent to 6,048.96 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.3 per cent to 13,233.04 points and the Paris CAC 40 climbed 0.2 per cent to 5,062.52.

AFP