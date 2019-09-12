Europe: Stock markets rise before expected ECB boost

European stock markets rose in early trade Thursday, with investors awaiting expected fresh stimulus measures from the European Central Bank to help support the struggling eurozone economy amid a global slowdown.

[LONDON] European stock markets rose in early trade Thursday, with investors awaiting expected fresh stimulus measures from the European Central Bank to help support the struggling eurozone economy amid a global slowdown.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 index was up 0.3 per cent to 12,390.24 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.3 per cent to 5,633.95.

Outside the eurozone, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.2 per cent to 7,354.31 points.

AFP