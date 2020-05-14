Europe: Stock markets slide further at open

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[LONDON] Europe's main equity markets extended their losses at the start of trade on Thursday as fears continued to mount over a potential second wave of coronavirus infections.
In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 1.44 per cent from Wednesday's close to 5,819.21...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes