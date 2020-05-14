You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stock markets slide further at open

Thu, May 14, 2020 - 3:40 PM

doc7akg8cux7o6yuf52n7o_doc76e88wghvtjaz23tcg1.jpg
In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 1.44 per cent from Wednesday's close to 5,819.21 points.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Europe's main equity markets extended their losses at the start of trade on Thursday as fears continued to mount over a potential second wave of coronavirus infections.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 1.44 per cent from Wednesday's close to 5,819.21...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 14, 2020 03:53 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares drop as record job losses batter sentiment

[SYDNEY] Australian shares closed at their lowest in more than a week on Thursday after data showed that jobs in the...

May 14, 2020 03:53 PM
Companies & Markets

Hyflux gets waivers, extensions for AGMs and results pending reorganisation

HYFLUX is now required to convene its annual general meetings (AGMs) for both FY2018 and FY2019 by Sept 30, 2020....

May 14, 2020 03:45 PM
Real Estate

UK surveyors expect price falls when housing market reopens

[LONDON] British house prices are likely to fall as the market slowly begins to reopen, after a collapse in activity...

May 14, 2020 03:39 PM
Government & Economy

Vietnam determined to save British pilot, avoid its first Covid-19 death

[HANOI] Vietnam has mounted an all-out effort to save the life of its most critically ill novel coronavirus patient...

May 14, 2020 03:16 PM
Government & Economy

752 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 Singaporeans and PRs

[SINGAPORE] A total of 752 new Covid-19 cases have been preliminarily confirmed on Thursday, taking the total count...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.