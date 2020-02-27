You are here

Europe: Stock markets slide more than 2%

Thu, Feb 27, 2020 - 5:03 PM

European stock markets slumped more than 2 per cent in early trading Thursday on surging numbers of coronavirus infections outside of China.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Around 0830 GMT, London was down 2.5 per cent.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt and Paris tumbled 2.4 per cent, Milan retreated 2.3 per cent and Madrid was down 1.9 per cent.

"The brutality continues for the equity markets," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Avatrade.

"Investors are highly concerned about the impact of coronavirus on global growth."

