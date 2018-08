[LONDON] Europe's stock markets dipped in opening trade on Wednesday.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip firms declined 0.1 per cent to 7,709.31 points compared with the close on Tuesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 dropped 0.2 per cent to 12,622.98 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed almost 0.1 per cent to 5,518.49.

AFP