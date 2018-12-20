You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stock markets slump at open

Thu, Dec 20, 2018 - 4:36 PM

doc739wqkiw3gks9j1r7p6_doc738j1jicw6b1f6by9ayr.jpg
Europe's main stock markets slumped at the start of trading on Thursday following renewed slides on Wall Street.
REUTERS

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets slumped at the start of trading on Thursday following renewed slides on Wall Street.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 1.4 per cent to 6,668.50 points awaiting British retail sales data and the outcome of the Bank of England's regular monetary policy meeting.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 lost 1.3 per cent to 10,621.18 points and the Paris CAC 40 retreated 1.4 per cent to 4,709.75 compared with closing values Wednesday.

Elsewhere Thursday, Tokyo led a rout of Asian shares, mirroring big losses on Wall Street Wednesday after the Federal Reserve defied unprecedented pressure from US President Donald Trump and raised interest rates, sparking fears the move could choke economic growth.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

ST_20181008_SAMALL2_4327901.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Consumer

Newer strata malls fail to deliver

BT_20181220_LESINER_3648239.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Goldman banker in 1MDB saga barred for life from deal-making in Singapore

Dec 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

India court ruling on Fortis deal may be a blessing in disguise for IHH

Most Read

1 Deloitte Singapore appoints new country managing partner
2 Embracing artificial intelligence for industry
3 Newer strata malls fail to deliver
4 Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds
5 Bond investors give home bias and Robert Kuok the thumbs up

Must Read

BP_Print2_071218_2_0.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble says US$800m in new money debt available for New Noble as restructuring takes effect

Dec 20, 2018
Consumer

Singapore competition panel gives nod to acquisition of Kopitiam by NTUC Enterprise

Dec 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Frasers Property Australia to buy Melbourne housing estate for A$202.5m

nz-ica-201218.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Government & Economy

From 2020, all Singapore passport and NRIC applications must be done online

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening