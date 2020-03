In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 3.4 per cent to 5,116.85 points.

[LONDON] European stock markets sank further in opening deals on Wednesday, as global stimulus measures failed to offset expectations that coronavirus would tip the world into recession, dealers said.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 3.4 per cent to 5,116.85 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 tanked 4.0 per cent at 8,581.04 points and the Paris CAC 40 dropped 2.3 per cent to 3,898.05 points.

AFP