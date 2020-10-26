Europe: Stock markets slump at open on virus resurgence

[LONDON] Europe's stock markets slumped at the start of trading on Monday as the continent sees soaring cases of coronavirus.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index plunged 2.6 per cent to 12,314.99 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 1.1 per cent to 4,855.02 points.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index lost 0.6 per cent to 5,825.53.

AFP