You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stock markets slump at open on virus resurgence

Mon, Oct 26, 2020 - 4:34 PM

yq-europestock-26102020.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Europe's stock markets slumped at the start of trading on Monday as the continent sees soaring cases of coronavirus.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index plunged 2.6 per cent to 12,314.99 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 1.1 per cent to 4,855.02 points.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index lost 0.6 per cent to 5,825.53.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 26, 2020 05:00 PM
Technology

ByteDance in early talks to list Chinese short video app Douyin in Hong Kong -sources

[BEIJING] TikTok-owner ByteDance is in discussions internally and with investment banks to list its Chinese short...

Oct 26, 2020 04:52 PM
Technology

Covid-19 vaccine produces immune response among elderly and young, AstraZeneca says

[LONDON] The Covid-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford produces an immune response in both...

Oct 26, 2020 04:42 PM
Garage

Paint startup gush raises S$4.7m pre-Series A funding for R&D, expansion

SINGAPORE-BASED advanced-materials startup gush has raised close to S$4.7 million in a pre-Series A round to deepen...

Oct 26, 2020 04:30 PM
Stocks

China: Stocks finish with losses

[SHANGHAI] Mainland Chinese shares closed in negative territory on Monday, in line with losses across Asia, while...

Oct 26, 2020 04:20 PM
Consumer

Bayer to acquire Biotech AskBio for as much as US$4b

[FRANKFURT] Bayer agreed to acquire US biotech company Asklepios BioPharmaceutical for as much as US$4 billion,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singaporeans stuck on island turn to private jets, daycations

What does Kwek Leng Peck's resignation mean for CDL's share price?

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Oxley, Top Glove, GL, Q&M Dental

Lower-income hit hardest by Covid-19, as better off still buying stocks, homes, cars

Singapore's industrial production up 24.2% in September on strong pharma output

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for