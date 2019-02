European stock markets steadied at the start of trading on Monday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up a fraction at 7,022 points.

[LONDON] European stock markets steadied at the start of trading on Monday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up a fraction at 7,022 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index was flat at 11,180.42 points and the Paris CAC 40 dipped 0.1 per cent to 5,014.31.

AFP