Europe: Stock markets steady at open

[LONDON] European stock markets steadied at the start of trading on Thursday as investors tracked the Brexit saga.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was flat at 7,159.49 points compared with the close on Wednesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index was virtually unchanged at 11,573.42 points and the Paris CAC 40 was stable at 5,308.75.

British MPs will Thursday vote on whether to ask the European Union for an extension to the March 29 Brexit deadline, with the whole process mired in chaos.

It comes after MPs on Wednesday voted to reject a no-deal Brexit.

AFP