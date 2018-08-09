Europe: Stock markets weaken at open

[LONDON] Europe's stock markets dipped in opening deals on Thursday, with sentiment rattled by trade worries centred on China and Russia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of top blue-chip companies declined 0.4 per cent to 7,742.07 points compared with the closing level on Wednesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 dropped 0.1 per cent to 12,623.14 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.3 per cent to 5,487.92.

Asian markets mostly brushed off China's tit-for-tat response to US President Donald Trump's latest tariff threats, but concerns about the impact of an all-out trade war are keeping optimism in check.

Washington has meanwhile imposed fresh sanctions on Russia over Moscow's involvement in the attempted killing of a former spy in Britain.

AFP