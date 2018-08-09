You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stock markets weaken at open

Thu, Aug 09, 2018 - 6:20 PM

[LONDON] Europe's stock markets dipped in opening deals on Thursday, with sentiment rattled by trade worries centred on China and Russia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of top blue-chip companies declined 0.4 per cent to 7,742.07 points compared with the closing level on Wednesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 dropped 0.1 per cent to 12,623.14 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.3 per cent to 5,487.92.

Asian markets mostly brushed off China's tit-for-tat response to US President Donald Trump's latest tariff threats, but concerns about the impact of an all-out trade war are keeping optimism in check.

Washington has meanwhile imposed fresh sanctions on Russia over Moscow's involvement in the attempted killing of a former spy in Britain.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_infrastructure_090818_3.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
SME

Infrastructure gaps in region mean business for Singapore SMEs

BT_20180809_KRKWEK9_3527382.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Real Estate

Latest cooling measures to bite harder than earlier ones: CDL

BT_20180809_LMXSING9_3527259.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel's Q1 earnings fall 6.6% on price wars in India, Indonesia

Most Read

1 EZ-Link, You Technologies, Mastercard launch multi-currency mobile wallet with no fees
2 Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown
3 Latest cooling measures to bite harder than earlier ones: CDL
4 OCBC to re-price mortgages for gradual margin lift
5 SingHealth attack was by APT group typically linked to foreign governments: Iswaran
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_infrastructure_090818_3.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
SME

Infrastructure gaps in region mean business for Singapore SMEs

BT_20180809_KRKWEK9_3527382.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Real Estate

Latest cooling measures to bite harder than earlier ones: CDL

BP_CDL_090818_4.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Real Estate

CDL gunning for recurring Ebitda of S$900m in 10 years

BP_pudong_090818_5.jpg
Aug 9, 2018
Government & Economy

The East Wind is blowing: SE Asian startups should target China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening