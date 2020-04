European stock markets retreated at the open Wednesday, as official data revealed that fallout from the coronavirus outbreak had plunged France into recession.

The Paris CAC 40 index led the way with a loss of 1.6 per cent, Frankfurt dropped 1.0 per cent, Madrid shed 1.2 per cent and Milan fell 0.4 per cent.

Outside the eurozone, London lost 1.3 per cent.

