You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stocks drop at open before China-US talks

Thu, May 09, 2019 - 4:03 PM

doc759tzacs6r41edzjj7ph_doc74w23x4gz7t173tjp1jc.jpg
European stock markets sank in opening trade on Thursday, as investors fretted ahead of high-stakes trade talks between China and the United States.
REUTERS

[LONDON] European stock markets sank in opening trade on Thursday, as investors fretted ahead of high-stakes trade talks between China and the United States.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 0.6 per cent to 7,224.83 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index dropped 1.1 per cent to 5,358.10 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 slid 0.7 per cent to 12,098.02, compared with Wednesday's closing levels.

This week's crucial two-day trade meeting in Washington, which kicks off later Thursday, has taken on huge significance after US President Donald Trump threatened to ramp up tariffs on Chinese goods from Friday blaming backsliding by Beijing.

"The coming hours will be absolutely crucial for markets," said FXTM analyst Han Tan.

"The paramount question of the day is - can the US and China strike a trade deal by midnight Friday in Washington, or will heightened tariffs kick in?"

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

lwx_mas_090519_1.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

BT_20190509_ANGCPIB9_3776502.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Court confiscates S$2.6m in ill-gotten gains from convicted football match-fixer

lwx_telco_090519_5.jpg
May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
3 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
4 PODCAST: How to get bonus interest in bank-and-earn accounts (Money Hacks, Ep 42)
5 Investors still love Singapore’s struggling malls

Must Read

Best World.jpg
May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation

lwx_mas_090519_1.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA US Hospitality Trust debuts on SGX mainboard at US$0.875, just off IPO price

AK_hna_0905.jpg
May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

HNA’s Hong Kong spat is a sign of worse to come

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening