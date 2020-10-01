You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stocks end choppy September with a whimper

Thu, Oct 01, 2020 - 6:11 AM

rk_DAX_011020.jpg
European shares closed nearly flat on Wednesday after their US peers rose on hopes of fresh stimulus, helping dispel early gloom over surging coronavirus cases and uncertainty about the US presidential election.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European shares closed nearly flat on Wednesday after their US peers rose on hopes of fresh stimulus, helping dispel early gloom over surging coronavirus cases and uncertainty about the US presidential election.

The continent's bourses trimmed their morning losses, and the pan-European Stoxx 600 ended the day 0.1 per cent lower while euro zone stocks slipped 0.3 per cent.

A messy face-off between US President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden overnight kept risk assets under pressure earlier in the day as Trump cast doubt on whether he would accept the election outcome if he lost.

But Wall Street mood improved, with the main indexes jumping more than 1 per cent after US officials expressed hope for a breakthrough on a Covid-19 relief package.

"After a slow start, US indices have moved firmly into positive territory. This has dragged Europe out of the red too," wrote IG's Chris Beauchamp.

SEE ALSO

Europe: Stocks sapped by virus, US election worries

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The Stoxx 600 closed out a volatile third quarter nearly flat, and posted a 1.5 per cent decline for September as worries about a second wave of Covid-19 infections hampering Europe's economic recovery and doubts about a Brexit trade deal came to the fore.

Britain reported more than 7,000 Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row, and several European countries looked at tightening restrictions in an effort to contain the spread of the virus over autumn and winter.

A handful of M&A activity drove big moves, with TP ICAP, the world's biggest inter-dealer broker, slumping 16.4 per cent to the bottom of Stoxx 600 after saying that it was in talks to buy electronic trading network Liquidnet Holdings for US$600 million to US$700 million.

Dutch specialty chemicals company DSM rose 4 per cent after Germany's Covestro said it would buy its resins and functional materials unit for about 1.6 billion euros (S$2.57 billion). Covestro slid 7 per cent.

French waste and water management company Suez SA jumped 5.9 per cent after bigger rival Veolia raised its offer to buy a stake in the company.

Oil major Total gave the biggest boost to the markets, rising 3.1 per cent after saying it would hike its annual investments in renewable energy and electricity by 50 per cent amid gloomy long-term prospects for oil demand.

Another energy player Royal Dutch Shell slipped 1.3 per cent after announcing plans to cut over 10 per cent of its workforce.

The broader oil & gas index, among the worst performers in Europe alongside banks this year, rose 0.9 per cent.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 1, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

After Xi's climate surprise, no biodiversity announcement

[WASHINGTON] Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday urged global cooperation to protect the Earth's biodiversity...

Oct 1, 2020 06:56 AM
Transport

Seattle sets minimum wage for Lyft, Uber drivers

[WASHINGTON] The US city of Seattle has announced a minimum wage for Uber and Lyft drivers, a move criticised by the...

Oct 1, 2020 06:54 AM
Technology

Google unveils new Pixel handsets with 5G wireless

[WASHINGTON] Google on Wednesday unveiled two new smartphones with 5G wireless capability under its Pixel brand,...

Oct 1, 2020 06:52 AM
Transport

FAA chief pleased with Boeing 737 MAX test flight

[NEW YORK] A top US air safety regulator said on Wednesday he was pleased with a 737 MAX test flight he piloted, but...

Oct 1, 2020 06:48 AM
Government & Economy

Seagram heiress jailed for bankrolling sex cult

[NEW YORK] The heiress of the Canadian drinks empire Seagram was sentenced to more than six years in prison by a New...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Amazon to take Citigroup office space in Singapore's finance hub

Hot stock: Sembmarine shares rise 2.8% as investors gain optimism on potential merger

HDB appoints to its board SAF commander, architect and ambassador

Temasek prices its longest US$1b 50-year bond at 2.5%

CapitaLand Retail China Trust to diversify portfolio to include assets in office and industrial space

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.