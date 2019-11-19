You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stocks end flat as defensive gains offset auto slide

Tue, Nov 19, 2019 - 6:13 AM

nz_europestocks_191119.jpg
European stocks ended flat on Monday as a spurt of defensive buying over uncertainty surrounding US-China trade talks helped temper losses in the auto sector.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European stocks ended flat on Monday as a spurt of defensive buying over uncertainty surrounding US-China trade talks helped temper losses in the auto sector.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index finished little changed, after having spent most of the session in negative territory.

The European automobiles and parts sector dropped 2.1 per cent, its steepest fall in about four weeks, with Germany's Volkswagen leading declines after it slashed its operating profit and sales growth outlook due to slowdown in the auto sector.

"Volkswagen is seen as a barometer for the industry and any kind of warning from them can be concerning," said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets in London.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This comes after a string of automakers including fellow German peer Daimler and part supplier Continental warned of tough times for an industry facing higher investments into cleaner and self-driving technologies.

SEE ALSO

Europe: Shares clock sixth weekly gain on trade cheer

Also weighing on the sector was an over 3 per cent decline in shares of France's Peugeot after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to "hold."

Conflicting trade headlines kept investors cautious with sectors traditionally considered defensive, such as real estate, utilities and healthcare leading gains.

News on the trade war was conflicting. Sentiment in the afternoon took a hit after a CNBC report said the mood in Beijing about a deal was pessimistic due to US President Donald Trump's reluctance to roll back tariffs.

However, late in the session, the Trump administration issued a new 90-day extension allowing US companies to continue doing business with China's Huawei Technologies.

"The comments from both countries are getting hard to follow now, they change their tone every other day," said Hubert de Barochez, economist at Capital Economics, London.

Gains in defensive stocks including AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline and British American Tobacco helped London's blue-chip FTSE 100 rise 0.1 per cent, to outperform the broader market.

Optimism surrounding a Sino-US trade talks and better than expected corporate results had helped Stoxx 600 hit 4 year high last week.

In a bright spot, shares of Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles (BME) rocketed 38 per cent as stock market operator Euronext and Switzerland's SIX sparked a bidding war for the Spanish firm, with both trying to snap up one of Europe's last standalone stock exchanges.

Qiagen jumped 8 per cent after the German genetic testing company said it would start talks with several potential suitors.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Nov 19, 2019 07:01 AM
Energy & Commodities

Local water scarcity spilling over into global crisis, researchers warn

[LONDON] Population growth and climate change are putting increasingly intense pressure on the planet's limited...

Nov 19, 2019 06:57 AM
Energy & Commodities

Tata Steel to cut up to 3,000 jobs in Europe

[THE HAGUE] Indian group Tata Steel, which owns major blast furnaces outside Amsterdam announced Monday it was...

Nov 19, 2019 06:50 AM
Government & Economy

Dozens of Hong Kong protesters make daring campus breakout

[HONG KONG] Dozens of Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters dramatically escaped a two-day police siege at a university...

Nov 19, 2019 06:47 AM
Government & Economy

Trump says 'cordial' talk with Federal Reserve's Powell covered negative interest rates, trade

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump said he met with US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Monday and...

Nov 19, 2019 06:45 AM
Transport

Qantas Airways sets A$2b annual spending target

[SYDNEY] Qantas Airways is targeting annual spending of about A$2 billion (S$1.85 billion) and expects capacity...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly