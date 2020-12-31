You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stocks end lower as risk rally winds down

Thu, Dec 31, 2020 - 6:05 AM

nz_europestocks_311231.jpg
European stocks ended a five-day winning streak on Wednesday as investors locked in recent gains, although positive vaccine and Brexit trends pointed to a stronger 2021 for regional markets.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European stocks ended a five-day winning streak on Wednesday as investors locked in recent gains, although positive vaccine and Brexit trends pointed to a stronger 2021 for regional markets.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 edged 0.3 per cent lower, still staying close to a 10-month high. The index is set to shed more than 3 per cent this year, owing to disruptions caused by a second wave of coronavirus infections towards the end of the year.

But the signing of a Brexit deal, coupled with the rollout of a vaccine programme has made investors optimistic about a recovery in 2021.

"There are some things happening out there that suggests that risk appetite is strong," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

"If you're looking through to 2021, we're hoping that the vaccines will begin to counteract the effect of the pandemic, and hopefully economic activity will begin to normalise."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Travel and leisure stocks, one of the worst performing sectors this year, added 0.2 per cent, as they stand to be among the top beneficiaries of a coronavirus vaccine.

German shares ended a shortened session about 0.3 per cent lower, in their last trading day this year. But they added more than 3 per cent in 2020, thanks to flows into heavyweight technology stocks.

Spanish lender Unicaja rose 2.1 per cent, while Liberbank was down 4.1 per cent, after they announced an all-in share deal that would create the country's fifth-biggest bank.

The deal marks an acceleration of the sector's consolidation after the approval of a merger between state-owned Bankia and Caixabank earlier this month.

The wider banking index fell 0.3 per cent and is among the worst performing sectors this year alongside energy, as mounting bad loans due to the impact of the pandemic and record low interest rates hammered the appeal for the sector.

UK stocks ended lower despite the local approval of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine. Resource stocks were the biggest weight on the benchmark blue-chip index, due to weakness in metal prices.

Rio Tinto and Anglo American were among the biggest drags on the FTSE 100.

Meanwhile, Wall Street indexes hit all-time highs this week on hopes that US lawmakers will approve a large fiscal stimulus package despite delays.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 31, 2020 06:07 AM
Stocks

US: Dow edges to record as US stock rally resumes

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks resumed their holiday season rally Wednesday, shrugging off the dimming chances of...

Dec 31, 2020 12:31 AM
Energy & Commodities

Opec+ oil output cut compliance at 101% in November: sources

[LONDON] The Opec+ group of oil producers fully complied with supply cuts in November, two sources from the alliance...

Dec 31, 2020 12:17 AM
Technology

Facebook to close Irish units at centre of tax dispute

[WASHINGTON] Facebook confirmed Wednesday it was closing its Irish subsidiaries at the centre of a dispute on profit...

Dec 31, 2020 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

UK Parliament approves Brexit trade deal as both sides look to future

[LONDON] British lawmakers approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union (...

Dec 30, 2020 11:48 PM
Consumer

Dialysis clinics roll out Covid-19 antibody drugs in US

[LOS ANGELES] Dialysis centres in the United States are rolling out Covid-19 antibody treatments this week, a new...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Twelve Cupcakes founders charged with offences under Employment of Foreign Manpower Act

Terence Loh lodges police report on allegedly improper S$5.25m transfers from Giron

China fines JD.Com, Alibaba's Tmall, Vipshop for irregular pricing

CDL director steps down over concerns with Sincere investment

Stocks to watch: CDL, Singapore Airlines, SATS, JMH, Sembcorp, CapitaLand

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for