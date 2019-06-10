You are here

Europe: Stocks extend gains at open

Mon, Jun 10, 2019 - 3:37 PM

[LONDON] European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Monday, building on strong pre-weekend gains.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 0.4 per cent to 7,358.16 points compared with the close on Friday.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 climbed 0.3 per cent to 5,382.29 points. Frankfort's DAX 30 was shut for a public holiday in Germany.

Markets have jumped since Friday when weak US jobs data bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve would soon cut interest rates.

