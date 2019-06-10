Europe: Stocks extend gains at open

European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Monday, building on strong pre-weekend gains.

[LONDON] European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Monday, building on strong pre-weekend gains.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 0.4 per cent to 7,358.16 points compared with the close on Friday.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 climbed 0.3 per cent to 5,382.29 points. Frankfort's DAX 30 was shut for a public holiday in Germany.

Markets have jumped since Friday when weak US jobs data bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve would soon cut interest rates.

AFP