Europe: Stocks extend gains at open

Wed, Jun 17, 2020 - 3:44 PM

European stock markets extended gains at the start of trading on Wednesday, with hopes of solid economic recovery offsetting fears of a second wave of the coronavirus.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] European stock markets extended gains at the start of trading on Wednesday, with hopes of solid economic recovery offsetting fears of a second wave of the coronavirus.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index grew 0.5 per cent to 6,271.12 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.2 per cent to 12,342.68 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.3 per cent to 4,968.42.

Europe's leading indices had rallied on average by around 3.0 per cent on Tuesday.

AFP

