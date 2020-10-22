You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stocks fall as healthcare, construction sectors drag

Thu, Oct 22, 2020 - 6:09 AM

nz_europestocks_221020.jpg
European shares fell for a third straight session on Wednesday, as losses in healthcare and construction stocks countered a lift from encouraging earnings from consumer giant Nestle and telecoms equipment maker Ericsson.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European shares fell for a third straight session on Wednesday, as losses in healthcare and construction stocks countered a lift from encouraging earnings from consumer giant Nestle and telecoms equipment maker Ericsson.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 1.3 per cent to close at its lowest in more than two weeks.

Losses were broad-based with only the basic material sector in the green, supported by rising copper prices.

Nestle lifted its 2020 sales forecast following a quarterly beat, but shares inched lower after early gains.

Sweden's Ericsson jumped 9.6 per cent as higher margins and China's 5G rollout helped the company beat quarterly core earnings estimates.

SEE ALSO

Europe: Stocks slip as healthcare, real estate sectors weigh

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"Earnings have been generally well above expectations, and guidance has been a positive surprise," said Patrick Moonen, principal strategist in the multi-asset team at NN Investment Partners.

"But there are other elements that are currently at play and may have a bigger impact on the market performance than earnings," he said, pointing to many European countries reimposing mobility restrictions following a surge in Covid-19 cases that could weigh on fourth-quarter economic activity.

The Stoxx 600 has struggled to break out of a trading range since June, when it recouped a large part of the early pandemic-driven losses. The benchmark is still about 16 per cent below its all-time high.

Capital Economics expects the new containment measures to cause the euro-zone economy to stagnate over the next six months, resulting in only a slight increase in GDP on a quarter-on-quarter basis in the fourth quarter and zero growth in the first quarter of next year.

London's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 underperformed, marking its worst session in a month, hit by a surge in pound after bullish Brexit comments.

Vivendi rose 1.6 per cent after the French media group reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly sales and unveiled plans to list its most-prized asset, Universal Music Group, in 2022.

Third-quarter profits for companies on the Stoxx 600 are expected to drop 34.8 per cent, according to Refinitiv data, a slight improvement from the 36.7 per cent predicted at the start of the earnings season.

Of the 29 companies that reported so far, 75.9 per cent have topped earnings expectations.

Gold miner Centamin Plc slumped 19 per cent to the bottom of Stoxx 600 after cutting its 2020 production forecast.

Construction companies also took a knocking, with Assa Abloy, the world's biggest lockmaker, falling 4.1 per cent after it reported a drop in quarterly sales.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 22, 2020 07:08 AM
Government & Economy

Pompeo to raise China concerns on Asia tour

[WASHINGTON] US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday he would raise concerns about China next week as he...

Oct 22, 2020 07:02 AM
Consumer

Foods of the future set to green taste buds

[PARIS] Biodegradable chewing-gum, a chick-pea dessert and drinks made from cocoa shells were all singled out for...

Oct 22, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

US firms more optimistic amid uncertainty: Federal Reserve report

[WASHINGTON] Businesses around the country were a bit more upbeat about their prospects coming out of the worst...

Oct 22, 2020 06:57 AM
Banking & Finance

ECB upgrades whistleblowing framework

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] The European Central Bank on Wednesday unveiled an enhanced internal whistleblowing framework...

Oct 22, 2020 06:55 AM
Technology

Google's 'free' business model put to test in US antitrust suit

[WASHINGTON] Google's long-running business model based on free services and advertising will be put to the test in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CDL director Kwek Leng Peck quits due to disagreements with board, management

Singapore's shophouse comeback continues; River Valley, Bugis properties for sale

Snapchat co-founders share US$2.7b windfall

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Scientists find secret to 'uncrushable' bug's strength

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for