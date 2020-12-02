You are here

Europe: Stocks fall at the start of trading

Wed, Dec 02, 2020 - 4:29 PM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] European stock markets fell slightly at the open on Wednesday following the previous session's bumper gains.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 per cent to 6,380.35 points having closed up 1.9 per cent Tuesday on vaccine hopes.

It appeared traders bought on the rumour and sold on the news, with the UK on Wednesday saying it would begin rolling out the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine from next week.

At the start of trading Wednesday in the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index shed 0.4 per cent to 13,323.13 points.

The Paris CAC 40 lost 0.3 per cent to 5,564.98.

AFP

