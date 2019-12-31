You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stocks fall in holiday lull, set for best year in a decade

Tue, Dec 31, 2019 - 5:58 AM

nz_europestocks_311219.jpg
European shares posted their steepest one-day loss in four weeks on Monday as investors cashed in gains from a record run higher that has put the benchmark index on course for its best year since the global financial crisis.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European shares posted their steepest one-day loss in four weeks on Monday as investors cashed in gains from a record run higher that has put the benchmark index on course for its best year since the global financial crisis.

In a holiday-shortened week, the pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.9 per cent lower in volumes that were less than a third of the average so far this month. The index is up 24 per cent so far this year, on track for its biggest annual rise since 2009.

A fall on Wall Street saw regional bourses steepen losses as the decline spread to all sectors.

"Volumes are... below average and people are doing as little as possible - a little bit of profit taking and a little bit of window dressing as it's the year-end," said Mirabaud sales trader Mark Taylor.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Industrials and other defensive sectors such as healthcare led losses, while banks, one of the major underperformers for the year, lost the least.

SEE ALSO

Europe: Markets ends festive week at fresh record highs

Frankfurt shares fell more than half a per cent, while those in France, Italy and Spain dropped around 1 per cent each. London-listed shares dipped 0.8 per cent.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro's comments on Monday that the US-China Phase 1 trade deal would likely be signed next week failed to cheer investors as they await confirmation from US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer or President Donald Trump.

After somewhat choppy trading earlier in the year, European equities have enjoyed a strong December as investors received clarity on two of the major risks to global economic growth - the US-China trade war and Brexit.

Fairly upbeat economic data from around the world has also eased recession fears, with latest figures showing Spain's economy growing 0.4 per cent in the third quarter, in line with a flash estimate.

In corporate news, spectacles group EssilorLuxottica shed 3.1 per cent, its largest daily drop in four weeks, after saying it had discovered fraudulent activity at a plant in Thailand that was expected to cost it 190 million euros (S$286.9 million).

Among other individual stocks, Swiss lender Cembra fell 3.8 per cent, the most on the STOXX 600 and its biggest one-day fall in more than two months, after gaining nearly 3 per cent over the last three sessions.

Looking ahead to 2020, David Madden, a market analyst at CMC Markets, sees the travel sector being held back, with rising fuel costs being one of the factors.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Dec 31, 2019 06:12 AM
Transport

Ousted Renault-Nissan boss Ghosn leaves Japan: report

[PARIS] Carlos Ghosn, the ousted boss of the Renault-Nissan carmaking alliance who was awaiting trial in Japan, flew...

Dec 31, 2019 05:49 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil hits three-month high on upbeat data, Middle East tension

[NEW YORK] Oil prices rose on Monday to three-month highs, lifted by optimism over an expected China-US trade deal...

Dec 31, 2019 05:42 AM
Stocks

US: Wall Street slips from records as investors lock in year-end gains

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's major stock indexes slipped from record highs on Monday as investors booked profits from...

Dec 31, 2019 12:10 AM
Government & Economy

US-China trade deal signing within week or so: White House adviser

[WASHINGTON] The United States and China will likely have a signing of Phase 1 of a new trade deal early in the new...

Dec 30, 2019 11:47 PM
Real Estate

US pending home sales climb for a third time in 4 months

[WASHINGTON] Contract signings to purchase previously owned US homes increased in November for the third time in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly