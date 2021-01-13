You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stocks flat despite rise in cyclicals

Wed, Jan 13, 2021 - 6:09 AM

rk_DAX_130121.jpg
European stocks closed flat on Tuesday, with economically sensitive sectors including banks, automakers and oil supporting markets across the continent.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European stocks closed flat on Tuesday, with economically sensitive sectors including banks, automakers and oil supporting markets across the continent.

The regional Stoxx 600 index closed up 0.05 per cent after a mixed session, while Germany's DAX rose 0.1 per cent, France's CAC inched 0.2 per cent lower and Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.7 per cent.

Investors are awaiting the start of the US earnings season this week as well as clarity on fiscal spending plans under incoming US President Joe Biden, who takes office on Jan 20.

In Europe, automakers jumped 1.7 per cent to lead gains after Renault, BMW and VW reported 2020 sales.

Their US carmaking rivals also got a boost after General Motors announced its entry into the growing electric delivery vehicle business.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Other cyclicals such as banks, travel and leisure and oil and gas extended last week's rally on hopes that a larger US stimulus under the incoming Biden administration will spur faster economic recovery.

Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell gained close to 2 per cent as crude prices hit an 11-month high on tighter supply and expectations for a drop in US inventories.

Still, losses in defensive sectors such as healthcare, utilities and consumer staples checked gains in most markets.

"Investors are still wondering where the next big catalyst for further upside will come from, and are painfully aware that the Covid-19 crisis remains untamed despite the introduction of vaccination programmes," Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG wrote in a client note.

Britain's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 underperformed other European markets, hit by a stronger pound and a surge in new Covid-19 cases.

Companies listed on Europe's Stoxx 600 are expected to report a 26.3 per cent drop in fourth-quarter earnings, data from Refinitiv shows, as restrictions to control soaring coronavirus cases slowed an economic recovery.

That comes ahead of a clear improvement predicted for the first two quarters of 2021, when earnings are set to rise 40.4 per cent and 75.1 per cent respectively.

Maersk rose 3.4 per cent after brokerage Berenberg upgraded the Danish shipping company's shares to "buy", saying earnings momentum driven by freight prices could see it run higher.

Swiss online pharmacy chain Zur Rose hit a record high, surging almost 15 per cent to the top of Stoxx 600, after BofA Global Research started coverage with "buy" rating.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 13, 2021 07:10 AM
Life & Culture

Vogue's Wintour defends controversial Kamala Harris cover

[NEW YORK] A Vogue cover photo of a casual Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has sparked controversy, with critics...

Jan 13, 2021 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

Trial of ex-cop accused of George Floyd killing to begin in March

[WASHINGTON] The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin - charged with murdering African American...

Jan 13, 2021 06:58 AM
Transport

GM takes to skies with flying car concept unveiled at CES

[WASHINGTON] General Motors on Tuesday joined the race for flying cars, unveiling its concept for an autonomous air...

Jan 13, 2021 06:55 AM
Government & Economy

US Justice Dept expects sedition, conspiracy cases in Capitol attack

[WASHINGTON] Hundreds of people are facing arrest in connection with last week's storming of the US Capitol by...

Jan 13, 2021 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Air travellers entering US will need negative Covid test: official

[WASHINGTON] All air passengers bound for the United States will require a negative Covid-19 test within three days...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

83-year-old Singaporean man among new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

Blackstone to buy Star Wars 'Sandcrawler' building in Singapore

Singapore may not be hit hard by Malaysia's state of emergency and MCO: economists

Memories Group can continue as going concern, says board, despite auditor's uncertainty

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for