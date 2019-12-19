You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stocks grind higher in pre-holiday trading

Thu, Dec 19, 2019 - 4:37 PM

WH_europestocks_021450.jpg
European shares edged higher on Thursday, with a pre-holiday lull making for a quiet trading session aside from a handful of corporate updates.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] European shares edged higher on Thursday, with a pre-holiday lull making for a quiet trading session aside from a handful of corporate updates.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 rose 0.2 per cent by 0821 GMT, with media, healthcare and utilities sectors leading gains.

All eyes will turn to the Bank of England's (BOE's) monetary policy decision, due at 1200 GMT, one of the last big central bank meetings this year.

While the BOE policymakers are not expected to move the needle on rates, Swedish central bank is seen coming out with a 25 basis point rate hike, making it the first in Europe to pull borrowing costs from sub-zero territory.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Investors have largely shrugged off a vote by the US House of Representatives to impeach President Donald Trump as a Republican-controlled Senate is widely expected not to vote to remove Mr Trump from office.

SEE ALSO

Europe: Shares tick lower, but defensive buying caps losses

Swiss specialty chemicals Clariant rose 2.9 per cent after saying it was selling a unit to US-based PolyOne Corp for US$1.6 billion.

European chipmakers Infineon Technologies and STMicroelectronics rose about 0.3 per cent after US rival Micron Technology said it expected a recovery in 2020 after a "cyclical bottom" in the second quarter.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Dec 19, 2019 04:59 PM
Consumer

Swiss competition watchdog curbs Swatch watch movement shipments

[ZURICH] The Swiss competition watchdog on Thursday restricted Swatch Group's shipments of watch mechanisms to other...

Dec 19, 2019 04:41 PM
Banking & Finance

Euro zone bond yields rise, central banks in focus

[LONDON] Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield on Thursday crept towards six-month highs touched last week, with...

Dec 19, 2019 04:38 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end with losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed lower Thursday, snapping a four-day rally, with investors taking profits...

Dec 19, 2019 03:37 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks trim early gains on profit booking

[SEOUL] South Korean shares trimmed some of their early gains on Thursday, after hitting over seven-month highs, as...

Dec 19, 2019 03:19 PM
Real Estate

Property investment volume 'respectable' despite 31.8% drop in 2019: CBRE

SINGAPORE’s total real estate investment volume fell 31.8 per cent to S$22.83 billion as at Dec 13, the lowest...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly