Europe: Stocks narrowly mixed at open

Thu, Nov 26, 2020 - 4:38 PM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] European stock markets were narrowly mixed in opening deals on Thursday, with London slipping but Frankfurt and Paris edging upwards.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.1 per cent to 6,384.76 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index rose 0.2 per cent to 13,312.97 points and the Paris CAC 40 also added 0.2 per cent to stand at 5,582.16.

AFP

