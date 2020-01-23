You are here

Europe: Stocks open lower on virus fears

Thu, Jan 23, 2020 - 4:31 PM

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies shed 0.2 per cent to 7,555 points compared with the close on Wednesday.
[LONDON] Europe's main equity markets slid at the open on Thursday after earlier losses in Asia, as fears grew over the spread of a deadly new virus from China.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 0.4 per cent higher to 13,461.46 points and the Paris CAC 40 also fell 0.4 per cent to 5,987.57.

