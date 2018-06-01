You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stocks rally at open as Italy clinches deal

Fri, Jun 01, 2018 - 3:44 PM

file6u10pm2j77djdu3rh5m.jpg
European stock markets rallied at the open on Friday after Italy reached a new coalition deal, with investors brushing aside trade war fears and looked ahead to key US jobs data.

[LONDON] European stock markets rallied at the open on Friday after Italy reached a new coalition deal, with investors brushing aside trade war fears and looked ahead to key US jobs data.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.6 per cent to 7,727.06 points compared with the close on Thursday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 gained 0.6 per cent to 12,678.07 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.8 per cent to 5,440.42.

Milan's FTSE MIB opened up more than 2.5 per cent.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

_ALH5942.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray

328191175_0-6.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Stocks

China A-shares make MSCI debut

BT_20180601_LKURA1_3457631.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Keen bidding expected for Dairy Farm GLS site

Most Read

1 No end in sight to SGD bond market drought
2 Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal
3 Discovery's portfolio of 11 TV channels to be dropped from StarHub after June 30
4 Hot stock: StarHub share price hits 9-year low
5 URA, HDB release sale sites at Dairy Farm Road, Sims Drive and Tampines Avenue 10
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

US-U_S_-STEEL-COMPANIES-SET-TO-BENEFIT-FROM-TRUMP-TARIFF-IMPLEME-034706.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Government & Economy

US allies hit back at Washington's steel, aluminium tariffs

_ALH5942.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray

Jun 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysia timber firm Jawala makes Catalist debut

Jun 1, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Perennial, Enviro-Hub, Sunpower, MSCI revisions

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening