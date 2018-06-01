Europe: Stocks rally at open as Italy clinches deal

European stock markets rallied at the open on Friday after Italy reached a new coalition deal, with investors brushing aside trade war fears and looked ahead to key US jobs data.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.6 per cent to 7,727.06 points compared with the close on Thursday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 gained 0.6 per cent to 12,678.07 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.8 per cent to 5,440.42.

Milan's FTSE MIB opened up more than 2.5 per cent.

