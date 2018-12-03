You are here

Europe: Stocks rally on US-China trade truce

Mon, Dec 03, 2018 - 4:28 PM

[LONDON] Europe's major stock markets surged at the start of trading on Monday after China and the United States clinched a trade war truce.

In initial deals, London's FTSE 100 index jumped 1.5 per cent to 7,087.36 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 soared almost 2.5 per cent to 11,534.75 points and the Paris CAC 40 rose 2.2 per cent to 5,112.58.

US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed in a meeting at the G20 on Saturday to suspend any new tariffs in the trade war between the world's two largest economies pending talks to resolve their differences.

