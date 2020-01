In initial trades, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies rallied 1.1 per cent to 7,588.33 points compared with the close on Thursday.

[LONDON] Europe's main equity markets rebounded strongly at the open on Friday, after Asian indices halted their slide.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won 1.0 per cent to 13,525.16 points and the Paris CAC 40 also added 1.0 per cent to 6,032.60.

AFP