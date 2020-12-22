Europe: Stocks rebound at open, London falls further

[LONDON] Eurozone stock markets rebounded at the open on Tuesday while London extended losses following sharp falls across Europe the previous session on concerns over the emergence of a more infectious coronavirus strain in Britain.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.2 per cent to 6,401.41 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index jumped 0.9 per cent to 13,359.31 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.8 per cent to 5,433.55.

AFP