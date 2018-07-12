Europe: Stocks rebound from trade spat concerns

European equities recovered after dropping the most in two weeks Wednesday as investors weighed the US-China trade talks and looked forward to corporate earnings.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index added 0.3 per cent after losing 1.3 per cent in the previous session. Media, health care and travel shares led the gains among sectors. Sky Plc gained 3 per cent after Comcast Corp increased its takeover bid to US$34 billion, topping an offer from Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox Inc. European oil stocks slumped after Brent oil fell the most since February 2016 on Wednesday.

BLOOMBERG