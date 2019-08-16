You are here

Europe: Stocks rebound; London open delayed

Fri, Aug 16, 2019 - 3:51 PM

The opening of London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was delayed owing to a "trading" issue according to its operator.
[LONDON] Eurozone stock markets recovered at the start of trading Friday, but the opening of London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was delayed owing to a "trading" issue according to its operator.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 climbed 0.5 per cent to 11,471.02 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.4 per cent to 5,258.88 compared with Thursday's closing levels.

The London Stock Exchange Group meanwhile said it was "investigating a potential trading services issue" that prevented the FTSE 100 and second-tier FTSE 250 indices from opening.

World stock markets have endured another volatile week as US-China trade talk hopes fade and following economic data that pointed to a possible global recession.

