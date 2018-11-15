Europe: Stocks rise at open

European stocks rose Thursday in opening deals, after British Prime Minister Theresa May won the backing of her Cabinet for her Brexit deal but suffered a ministerial resignation.

[LONDON] European stocks rose Thursday in opening deals, after British Prime Minister Theresa May won the backing of her Cabinet for her Brexit deal but suffered a ministerial resignation.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies gained 0.4 per cent to stand at 7,060.10 points, compared with Wednesday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 added 0.3 per cent to 11,447.84 points and the Paris CAC 40 won almost 0.6 per cent to 5,097.09.

AFP