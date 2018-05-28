Europe: Stocks rise, led by Milan

[PARIS] European equities markets rose on Monday, led by the Milan FTSE MIB stock exchange, which jumped nearly 2 per cent as investors backed Carlo Cottarelli, an economist formerly with the International Monetary Fund, to form a technocrat government.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella vetoed the nomination of fierce eurosceptic Paolo Savona as economy minister, scuppering the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and far-right League's bid to form a government.

Mr Cottarelli, known as "Mr Scissors", has been summoned for talks with the president later Monday.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 meanwhile gained 0.6 per cent as the Paris CAC exchange rose 0.4 per cent.

The London FTSE stock exchange was closed for a bank holiday.

AFP