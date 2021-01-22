You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stocks run out of steam after ECB; energy shares weigh

Fri, Jan 22, 2021 - 6:25 AM

nz_europestocks_220134.jpg
European stocks lost steam heading into the close on Thursday, weighed down by oil and real estate shares, while the European Central Bank stuck to its monetary policy but warned a surge in Covid-19 infections posed a risk to the euro zone's recovery.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European stocks lost steam heading into the close on Thursday, weighed down by oil and real estate shares, while the European Central Bank stuck to its monetary policy but warned a surge in Covid-19 infections posed a risk to the euro zone's recovery.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index ended flat after rising as much as 0.8 per cent earlier in the session.

Energy majors BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Total each fell more than 2 per cent, as oil prices slipped after industry data showed a surprise increase in US crude inventories.

The ECB offered few surprises after it kept its policy unchanged, while its president Christine Lagarde warned that a new rise in cases and the ensuing restrictions to activity would dampen activity in the near term and said the ECB was prepared to provide even more support for the economy if needed.

"Lagarde touched upon the mixed positive and negative developments but concluded that there were no reasons to change the broader assessment from the December projections," Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING, wrote in a note.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Brzeski, however, noted the central bank's projection in December of 0.6 per cent GDP growth quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter "is a tad optimistic." Euro zone stocks came off session highs to close 0.1 per cent lower with the euro strengthening against the dollar, while euro zone banks slid 0.6 per cent.

European shares rallied to near 11-month highs earlier on Thursday as investors bet on major stimulus from new US President Joe Biden, who signed half a dozen executive orders including a US return to the international Paris Agreement to fight climate change.

Shares in wind turbine maker Vestas, renewable energy group Siemens Gamesa and offshore wind group Orsted rose between 1.4 per cent and 3.9 per cent.

French shopping centre operators Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Klepierre lost 8.4 per cent and 6.5 per cent, respectively, dragging down the real estate index by 1.5 per cent.

Tech stocks jumped 1.6 per cent as their US peers rallied, while British software maker Sage Group jumped 4.9 per cent after posting higher quarterly recurring revenue.

Spain's Bankinter gained 4.3 per cent as it forecast higher lending income and loan growth across its markets.

Swiss online pharmacy chain Zur Rose Group AG climbed 8.9 per cent after it posted full-year revenue above analysts' expectations.

Britain's IG tumbled almost 9 per cent after it announced plans to buy US trading platform tastytrade for US$1 billion.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 22, 2021 07:20 AM
Government & Economy

Biden administration pauses federal drilling programme in climate push

[LOS ANGELES] President Joe Biden's administration has temporarily suspended oil and gas permitting on federal lands...

Jan 22, 2021 06:45 AM
Banking & Finance

US dollar slides for third day on US data, stimulus expectations

[NEW YORK] The US dollar fell for a third straight session on Thursday, with investors seeking out higher-yielding...

Jan 22, 2021 06:37 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold slips on profit taking; stimulus bets limit losses

[BENGALURU] Gold prices eased from a two-week high on Thursday as investors booked some profit following a rally in...

Jan 22, 2021 06:33 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil steadies after unexpected build in US crude stockpiles

[NEW YORK] Oil prices steadied on Thursday after industry data showed a surprise increase in US crude inventories...

Jan 22, 2021 06:22 AM
Stocks

US: S&P, Nasdaq close at record highs on optimism about Biden stimulus plan

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs on Thursday, propelled by optimism about more pandemic...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore's Covid-19 task force mulling new restrictions ahead of Chinese New Year

CDL expects 'material impairment loss' on investment in Sincere Property

Hot stock: Oceanus shares surge 8.2%, prompting SGX query

Semi-detached unit sees fierce bidding in year's first property auction

Frasers Centrepoint Trust reports 96.4% retail portfolio occupancy in Q1 FY21

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for