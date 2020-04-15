You are here

Europe: Stocks sag at open

Wed, Apr 15, 2020 - 3:50 PM

Share prices of FTSE 100 companies are displayed on a screen in the atrium of the London Stock Exchange. Europe's stock markets lost ground in opening deals on Wednesday, after a subdued session in Asia and despite an overnight rally on Wall Street.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] Europe's stock markets lost ground in opening deals on Wednesday, after a subdued session in Asia and despite an overnight rally on Wall Street.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies fell 0.4 per cent to 5,765.94 points compared with Tuesday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX also dipped 0.4 per cent to 10,659.00 points and the Paris CAC 40 erased 0.2 per cent to stand at 4,517.06.

Milan's FTSE Mib slid 0.5 per cent to 17,479.56 and Madrid's IBEX 35 dropped 0.5 per cent to 7,070.50 points.

AFP

