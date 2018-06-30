You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stocks shrug off trade worries with quarterly gain

Sat, Jun 30, 2018 - 6:46 AM

GERMANY-FINANCE-STOCK-MARKETS-EUROPE-101731.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] European shares ended a decent quarter with a bounce on Friday, enjoying a respite from trade war fears after China eased foreign investment limits.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.8 per cent at its close, while Germany's trade-sensitive DAX jumped 1.1 per cent.

The escalation of the United States' trade dispute with China and the European Union had taken its toll on European shares in June, with the index down 0.8 per cent this month. However, that still left it with a 2.4 per cent gain in the second quarter.

A deal struck by EU leaders on immigration in the early morning also help improved sentiment and triggered a jump in the euro.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The migrant crisis in Europe threatened German Chancellor Angela Merkel's fragile coalition, which was in danger of collapsing if she left the summit without a deal," commented Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group.

The tech sector, which was hard hit during the week as worries about global trade grew, also enjoyed a strong rebound with a 1.6 per cent rise.

German lighting group Osram which plunged over 20 per cent during the previous session after slashing its profit guidance, recouped some of its losses, rising 5.8 per cent.

Banks were also on the rise. Spain's Caixabank gained 3.3 per cent after announcing the sale of its real estate business.

Deutsche Bank rose about 1.8 per cent despite failing a US stress test.

"This was expected, in our view, and we see no material change to our view," Goldman Sachs said in a note.

As a whole, while the European banking sector was up 0.6 per cent on the day, it remains one of the worst performers of 2018 with a decline of more than 12 per cent since the beginning of the year.

Among fallers, Belgium's Galapagos helped bring up the rear with a loss of 4.4 per cent. The stock regained of its earlier losses following disappointing drug trial results.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-11Oct-04.jpg
Jun 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

'File format change' caused wrong Prudential deductions

Jun 30, 2018
Investing & Wealth

Key risks to consider when investing in corporate perpetuals

BT_20180630_PG1COVERFINAL30_3486228.jpg
Jun 30, 2018
Brunch

Sherlock Holmes of Shenton Way

Most Read

1 Goldman Sachs lunch at Singapore's Taste Paradise set the scene for 1MDB's money probe
2 Stop order issued for Goodluck Garden collective sale
3 Goodluck Garden en bloc sale goes to court
4 No Signboard to launch hawker-themed fast food chain
5 Ultra-luxury Bijan bag seized from Najib-linked residence is from 'most expensive store' in the world
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180630_PG1COVERFINAL30_3486228.jpg
Jun 30, 2018
Brunch

Sherlock Holmes of Shenton Way

cs-generic-11Oct-04.jpg
Jun 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

'File format change' caused wrong Prudential deductions

BT_20180630_20ANSON_3486467.jpg
Jun 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

CCT sells Twenty Anson for S$516m in biggest pure-office deal this year

BT_20180630_BOARD_3486525.jpg
Jun 30, 2018
Companies & Markets

Women independent directors add to companies' financial performance: NUS study

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening