You are here
Europe: Stocks slide after Trump tests positive for Covid-19
[BENGALURU] European stocks slid on Friday after US president Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19, hitting equity markets globally.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 1 per cent by 7.04am GMT.
The German DAX and France's CAC 40 dropped 1.3 per cent, while UK's FTSE 100 declined 1 per cent.
Mr Trump said on Friday that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for Covid-19 and were going into quarantine, with just weeks to go before the Nov 3 presidential election.
Chemical, mining and oil and gas stocks stocks were the biggest decliners in early trading, down between 1.3 per cent and 1.5 per cent.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes