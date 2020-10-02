You are here

Europe: Stocks slide after Trump tests positive for Covid-19

Fri, Oct 02, 2020 - 3:19 PM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European stocks slid on Friday after US president Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19, hitting equity markets globally.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 1 per cent by 7.04am GMT.

The German DAX and France's CAC 40 dropped 1.3 per cent, while UK's FTSE 100 declined 1 per cent.

Mr Trump said on Friday that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for Covid-19 and were going into quarantine, with just weeks to go before the Nov 3 presidential election.

Chemical, mining and oil and gas stocks stocks were the biggest decliners in early trading, down between 1.3 per cent and 1.5 per cent.

REUTERS

