You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stocks slide at open

Fri, May 29, 2020 - 3:58 PM

doc7as5y3vvnwy1k5f7mhgb_doc7afyl5031m9162zexd6.jpg
European stock markets opened sharply lower Friday on simmering China-US tensions over Beijing's planned national security law for Hong Kong.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] European stock markets opened sharply lower Friday on simmering China-US tensions over Beijing's planned national security law for Hong Kong.

US President Donald Trump has called a news conference to outline his response later on Friday.

In initial deals, London's FTSE 100 index fell 0.9 per cent to 6,164.64 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index sank 1.1 per cent to 4,719.44 points and in Frankfurt the DAX shed 1.4 per cent to 11,622.41 points.

"Beijing has defied all US threats, and it has made it clear that China is going to have more control over Hong Kong because of a new security law," said Think Markets analyst Naeem Aslam.

SEE ALSO

Seoul: Shares finish higher as economic hopes offset China-US worries

"Donald Trump... appears poised to sign measures against China that would spur tensions further."

The White House has already revoked the city's special status, potentially opening the way for it to be stripped of key trading privileges such as lower tariffs than mainland China.

The heightened tensions have largely overshadowed increasing signs that the coronavirus crisis is easing.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 29, 2020 03:50 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares finish higher as economic hopes offset China-US worries

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended slightly higher on Friday as risk appetite was upheld by economic recovery hopes...

May 29, 2020 03:41 PM
Companies & Markets

ARA-backed crowdfunding platform raises S$2.7m from maiden property investment product

CROWDFUNDING platform Minterest has raised S$2.7 million from its debut property investment product, Minterest and...

May 29, 2020 03:30 PM
Garage

Softbank-backed Coupang under scrutiny after South Korea warehouse virus outbreak

[SEOUL] Deluged with online orders as the coronavirus epidemic swept South Korea, e-commerce giant Coupang opened a...

May 29, 2020 03:29 PM
Government & Economy

Former HK leader lashes out at HSBC over security law

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's former Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying lambasted HSBC Holdings over not publicly voicing its...

May 29, 2020 03:17 PM
Government & Economy

611 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 3 Singaporeans and PRs

[SINGAPORE] A total of 611 new coronavirus cases were preliminarily confirmed on Friday, including three...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.