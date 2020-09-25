You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stocks slide in risk-off mood, M&A talk lifts Italian banks

Fri, Sep 25, 2020 - 6:09 AM

nz_europestocks_250934.jpg
European stocks slid on Thursday, with UK markets leading the way after Britain's government launched a scaled-back job support programme, while a second wave of Covid-19 cases across the continent dampened investor sentiment.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European stocks slid on Thursday, with UK markets leading the way after Britain's government launched a scaled-back job support programme, while a second wave of Covid-19 cases across the continent dampened investor sentiment.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell 1.0 per cent to close at its lowest level since Aug 3, with the retail, oil & gas and financial services sectors falling the most.

Investor fears about the resurgence of Covid-19 denting the European economic recovery have dominated trading this week as the UK, Spain and France imposed fresh restrictions, while US Federal Reserve policymakers spooked markets on Wednesday by calling on the government to provide more fiscal support.

"Investor's expectations for a slow steady recovery have been tested in this month," Geir Lode, head of global equities, international at Federated Hermes wrote in a note.

"With the recent sentiment change in the market, it should be remembered that market volatility still exists. Exceptionally low interest rates and ample liquidity give investors few choices other than to invest in riskier assets." M&A speculation drove a 1.3 per cent rise in Italian banking stocks, while the European banking index slipped 0.4 per cent.

SEE ALSO

Europe: Stock markets slide at open

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Italy's third-largest bank Banco BPM jumped 5.8 per cent and Credito Valtellinese surged 11.6 per cent, with traders citing a Bloomberg report that suggested talks of possible takeover interest from French bank Credit Agricole.

Earlier, a Banco BPM spokeswoman said it was not in contact with bigger rival UniCredit over a potential merger, dismissing a press report. UniCredit rose 2.3 per cent.

The Stoxx 600 had cut losses earlier in the session after surveys showed business morale in Germany and France improved for the fifth month in a row in September, suggesting that both countries are set for strong growth in the third quarter.

The relief, however, proved temporary, with US markets hesitating to rise after a surprise rise in weekly jobless claims.

The German DAX was down 0.3 per cent, outperforming the regional indexes, while France's CAC 40 fell 0.8 per cent.

UK's FTSE 100 lagged with a 1.3 per cent drop, failing to draw cheer from a new job support plan. Under the "more targeted" programme, Finance minister Rishi Sunak said government support would only be available to workers whose employers keep them on at least a third of their normal hours.

British cinema operator Cineworld slumped 14.8 per cent as it swung to a loss and said it may have to raise more money if pushed to shut its theatres again due to government curbs on social gathering.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 25, 2020 07:11 AM
Government & Economy

Citi report sees US$16t drag on US economy from racism

[NEW YORK] Racial inequality has cost the US economy US$16 trillion in wealth over the last two decades, Citigroup...

Sep 25, 2020 07:08 AM
Government & Economy

Trump blasted for suggesting he might not honor vote

[WASHINGTON] Top Republicans and Democrats pushed back hard on Thursday against President Donald Trump's suggestion...

Sep 25, 2020 07:01 AM
Consumer

ViacomCBS probed, cleared CEO on misconduct allegation

[NEW YORK] ViacomCBS said on Thursday it investigated and subsequently cleared chief executive Bob Bakish following...

Sep 25, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

Canada proposes new pandemic aid, set to avoid snap election

[OTTAWA] Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government on Thursday proposed new benefits to help...

Sep 25, 2020 06:53 AM
Transport

BMW fined US$18m in US over inflated sales data

[NEW YORK] US securities regulators charged BMW with inflating its retail sales volumes to investors, fining the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

China has a new richest person, with Jack Ma dethroned

Even before proposed merger, CCT and CMT have already been diversifying: managers

Gold extends losses to fourth day on US dollar rally

Chairman of Hanwell and Tat Seng declared bankrupt but status not disclosed by firms

Singapore banking system may be among first to recover: S&P

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.