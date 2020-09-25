You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stocks sluggish as Covid-19 cases rise

Fri, Sep 25, 2020 - 4:04 PM

[BENGALURU] Telecom stocks nudged European stocks slightly higher on Friday, but the main indexes were on course for sharp weekly declines as the continent grapples with a fresh wave of Covid-19 cases.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 0.2 per cent by 7.15am GMT, with telecom stocks jumping 0.8 per cent to lead sectoral gains.

Spanish telephone operator MasMovil rose 0.7 per cent after a local newspaper reported that Vodafone has started talks to buy the company. Vodafone gained 1.3 per cent.

France's CAC40 fell 0.4 per cent after the country set a new record of daily Covid-19 infections and prime minister warned on Thursday that the government could be forced to reconfine areas.

The German DAX slipped 0.3 per cent and UK's FTSE 100 was flat.

SEE ALSO

Europe: Stocks slide in risk-off mood, M&A talk lifts Italian banks

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In a volatile week marked by worries about coronavirus restrictions hampering the European economic recovery and continued unwinding of bullish bets in US tech firms, the Stoxx 600 benchmark was set for its worst week in over three months.

Paris Match publisher Lagardere surged 10.4 per cent after billionaire Bernard Arnault revealed he had built up a direct stake in the firm, which is under siege from several other investors.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 25, 2020 03:57 PM
Energy & Commodities

Singapore oil trader Hontop's bank debts close to being settled

[SINGAPORE] China Wanda Group, the parent company of Singapore-based Hontop Energy, is close to settling the...

Sep 25, 2020 03:44 PM
Government & Economy

11 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, none in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 11 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,665.

Sep 25, 2020 03:40 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS joins Ant's blockchain trade platform

DBS on Friday said it is now a bank partner on a newly launched blockchain trade platform developed by a unit of Ant...

Sep 25, 2020 03:38 PM
Banking & Finance

Australia banks surge as lending laws eased to boost economy

[SYDNEY] Australia will make it easier for banks to approve mortgages and small-business loans to help the economy...

Sep 25, 2020 03:21 PM
Transport

Air New Zealand begins drawing down government debt facility, flags future capital raising

[SYDNEY] Air New Zealand said on Friday it had begun to draw down on a NZ$900 million (S$814.5 million) government...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Wilmar, Hanwell, Tat Seng, Neo Group

Singapore industrial production surprises with 13.7% growth in August

Carousell aims for exit within 4 years, possibly at value of US$1.1b or more

FCT provides updates on asset valuation, portfolio tenants' sales, shopper traffic

Singapore stocks with China exposure ride country's fast-track recovery

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.