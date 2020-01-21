You are here

Europe: Stocks slump at open

Tue, Jan 21, 2020 - 4:30 PM

Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 0.7 per cent to 13,457.56 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 1.0 per cent to 6,018.91.
REUTERS

[LONDON] Europe's leading stock markets slumped at the start of trading on Tuesday after sharp losses across Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index slid 0.8 per cent to 7,591.93 points compared with the close on Monday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 0.7 per cent to 13,457.56 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 1.0 per cent to 6,018.91.

With virtually all share prices of European companies dropping, one bright spot was Easyjet, which jumped 2.2 per cent to £14.82 in London after the British no-frills airline reported a better outlook following a solid rise in first-quarter revenue.

AFP

