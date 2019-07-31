You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stocks stable before Fed

Wed, Jul 31, 2019 - 4:03 PM

doc76gh7acimgl1khpb41g5_doc76e88wghvtjaz23tcg1.jpg
Europe's main stock markets steadied in early trade on Wednesday ahead of a US Federal Reserve interest rate decision, after the previous day's dramatic slump.
REUTERS

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets steadied in early trade on Wednesday ahead of a US Federal Reserve interest rate decision, after the previous day's dramatic slump.

"Investors are showing signs of caution ahead of the Fed decision today," said analyst Neil Wilson at trading site Markets.com.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies was down 0.2 pe rcent at 7,632.69 points compared with Tuesday's close.

The Paris CAC 40 index was flat at 5,511.49 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 also barely budged at 12,148.42.

European equities had slumped Tuesday on underwhelming corporate results and sour economic data.

The US central bank is expected to cut interest rates on Wednesday but investors are not sure how big the cut will be.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

nz_cbd_310782.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Garage

PEs target Asean startups as they join VCs in funding landscape

nz_raffles_310722.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

New pilot scheme to help high-growth tech firms bring in EP talent

nz_sembcorp_300752.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

SembMarine shares tumble on warning of bigger loss in H2

Must Read

file735tflcjahi131juwcn9.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Finland's Neste expands Singapore refinery as it taps renewable growth

nz_manufacture_310767.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing sentiment dives, services less optimistic: surveys

nz_hdb_310755.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Banking & Finance

Further drop in housing loans but business lending, total loans rise in June: MAS data

BP_Hyflux_120719_8_0.jpg
Jul 31, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux applies to again extend debt moratorium; still in talks with potential white knights

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly