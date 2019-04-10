You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stocks steady before EU summit, ECB rate call

Wed, Apr 10, 2019 - 3:50 PM

doc74uxcupanx111ihxj1a9_doc74u14rp5x7o11gpigbqg.jpg
Europe's main stock markets steadied in opening trade on Wednesday, before the EU's crucial Brexit summit and the European Central Bank's latest interest rate decision.
REUTERS

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets steadied in opening trade on Wednesday, before the EU's crucial Brexit summit and the European Central Bank's latest interest rate decision.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was nearly unchanged at 7,426.89 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.1 per cent to 11,864.46 points and the Paris CAC 40 also added 0.1 per cent to 5,442.68 compared with Tuesday's closing levels.

European leaders were expected to postpone Brexit once again on Wednesday, when British Prime Minister Theresa May attends another last-ditch summit still without a ratified divorce deal.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr May wants to push back Brexit from April 12 to June 30 to arrange an orderly departure, but Brussels fears that will not be long enough and EU leaders are expected to offer a delay of up to a year.

Meanwhile in Frankfurt, the European Central Bank is expected to announce the outcome of its latest monetary policy gathering at 1145 GMT.

AFP

Editor's Choice

Apr 10, 2019
Real Estate

CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam

lwx_oue_100419_38.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

More M&A could be in the offing for S-Reits

lwx_hyfluc_100419_37.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux default could signal more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P

Most Read

1 Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office
2 String of public agencies lease offices at Funan
3 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
4 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
5 5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX

Must Read

lwx_maritime_100419_100.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore ranked world's top maritime capital for 4th straight year

lwx_condohdb_100419_93.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo and HDB rents rise in March; rental volume also up: SRX flash estimates

Apr 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Two men charged in Singapore with promoting 'fraudulent cryptocurrency' OneCoin

Apr 10, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS prices SocGen's S$750m fixed rate resettable notes at 6.125%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening