Europe: Stocks steady on earnings

[LONDON] Shares in Europe edged higher on Wednesday after a positive session in Asia as earnings season rumbled on, though trade tensions were high on the agenda ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and European Commission chief Jean-Claude Junker. Oil helped commodities rise.

The pan-European STOXX 600 climbed 0.1 per cent as investors digested a mixed bag of earnings from the likes of Deutsche Bank and Banco Santander. Tech stocks were the biggest weight, reversing the previous session's gains as trade tensions returned to the forefront of investors' minds.

Luxury stocks gained after conglomerate LVMH reported strong profits, taking the shares up 1.7 per cent and boosting France's CAC 40 up to outperform European peers.

LVMH hovered near record highs after saying Chinese shoppers were still snapping up goods at its major brands like Louis Vuitton.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS