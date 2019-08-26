You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stocks tumble on trade war blows

Mon, Aug 26, 2019 - 6:09 PM

file76rxgclzvcld6mok1qw.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Technology stocks led a tumble in European equities in early deals on Monday as investors fled from riskier assets after another exchange of blows by the United States and China over trade at the end of last week.

US President Donald Trump on Friday hit back at a new round of Chinese tariffs by heaping an additional 5 per cent duty on some US$550 billion in targeted Chinese goods and demanded that US companies move their operations out of China.

However, Mr Trump appeared on Sunday to back off on his threat to order US companies out of China.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.51 per cent by 0710 GMT, with trading volumes thinned out by a UK holiday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Declines in markets were broad-based, but technology companies, the most exposed to tariffs, were the biggest losers with a 1.02 per cent fall in the sectoral index.

German real estate stocks came under pressure after a report that Berlin's city government planned to cap rents. Deutsche Wohnen slid 3.8 per cent, while Vonovia fell 1 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_260819_2.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hong Kong turmoil may re-route some IPOs to Singapore

BP_health_260819_6.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Garage

Singapore healthtech startups attract US$105m in 2018

BP_Vietnam_260819_5.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
ASEAN Business

Vietnam to see strong growth in 2019, unlikely to face US tariffs: reports

Must Read

Aug 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing output dips 0.4% in July, beating forecasts

sg3.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_SG_260819_2.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hong Kong turmoil may re-route some IPOs to Singapore

GCB at 7 Chestnut Crescent.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Real Estate

Bukit Panjang GCB up for auction with S$9m asking price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly